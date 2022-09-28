XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.25. XPeng shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 208,970 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 114.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

