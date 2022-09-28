Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $13.19

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.89. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 506 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.