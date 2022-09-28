PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.06

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 1346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $11,480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,981,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

