SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.26

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 1725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,972,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 139,709 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,440,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,465,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,836.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

