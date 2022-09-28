Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.6 %

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

