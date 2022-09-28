Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 14,357.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.4 days.
Serica Energy Price Performance
Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
About Serica Energy
