Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 14,357.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.4 days.

Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

