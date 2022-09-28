Canadian National Railway Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,024 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,999% compared to the average volume of 287 put options.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

