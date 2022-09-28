Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,140 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,659,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

