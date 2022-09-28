Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Expands By 10,866.7%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 10,866.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

VLVLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.