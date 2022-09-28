Graham (NYSE:GHC) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Head to Head Contrast

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 4.33% 1.98% 1.19% Gaotu Techedu -20.48% -26.27% -15.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Graham and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graham and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $3.19 billion 0.81 $352.08 million $30.50 17.23 Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.30 -$487.00 million ($0.46) -2.65

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graham, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graham beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, a business school, a higher education institution, and an online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 11 restaurants and entertainment venues; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and Gaotu App, an interactive learning app to various student groups. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and develops and sells smart devices, such as multi-function translation pen, as well as teaching and learning tools, which includes smart learning machine. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

