Head-To-Head Review: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) versus Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Professional and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $85.81 million 4.21 $21.36 million $1.41 18.58 Sturgis Bancorp $33.38 million 1.32 $6.34 million $2.94 7.01

Profitability

Professional has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Professional and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 21.51% 9.67% 0.82% Sturgis Bancorp 18.52% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Professional and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Professional’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

Professional beats Sturgis Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management and treasury management services. The company operates through a network of eleven locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as has a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in St. Pete, Florida, Jacksonville, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Professional Holding Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

