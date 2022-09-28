RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares in the company, valued at $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

RumbleON Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,435 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $289.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.51.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

