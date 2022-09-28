Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $244.40

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.4 %

LII opened at $221.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $334.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

