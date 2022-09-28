IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.00.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,450 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

