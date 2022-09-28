Franklin Wireless (FKWL) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $24.00 million -$3.76 million -8.33 Franklin Wireless Competitors $653.84 million $23.51 million 3.55

Franklin Wireless’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ competitors have a beta of 4.28, meaning that their average share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -15.69% -8.61% -7.20% Franklin Wireless Competitors -23.83% 6.94% -8.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 144 533 1160 34 2.58

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Franklin Wireless’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Franklin Wireless competitors beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

