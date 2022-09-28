Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.31.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 124.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

