Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.31

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 39277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

