Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$647.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Major Drilling Group International

In other news, Director David Buchanan Tennant acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$25,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,714,680. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,285 shares of company stock worth $92,389.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

