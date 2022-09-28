Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 21556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.