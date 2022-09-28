Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 11507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Uniti Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02.
Uniti Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.
Institutional Trading of Uniti Group
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.