Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 11507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Uniti Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,149,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,455,000 after buying an additional 796,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,108,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 100,648 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Uniti Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after buying an additional 757,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

