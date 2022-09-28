Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Evercore ISI

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.94.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after buying an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

