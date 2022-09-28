WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.80.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in WEX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

