Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Lion Electric from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

LEV stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $566.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 46.9% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

