Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Swvl in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Swvl in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWVL opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Swvl has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.