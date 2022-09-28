FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.04. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,007 shares of company stock worth $560,620 and sold 48,810 shares worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

