CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $603.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 296,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.