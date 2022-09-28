Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.94

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.94 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 7549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.