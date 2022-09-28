Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $241.26

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $241.26 and last traded at $241.26, with a volume of 482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

