Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) & Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Financial Contrast

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Immunovant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.12 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.02 Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.47) -3.18

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% Immunovant N/A -34.22% -31.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clarus Therapeutics and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Immunovant 0 2 3 0 2.60

Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 7,780.22%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.27%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

