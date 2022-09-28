AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $182.30

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $182.30 and last traded at $182.53, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.89.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.47.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.