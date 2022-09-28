Analyzing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Global and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 129.53%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.56%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Beam Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.59% -28.72% -24.34% nLIGHT -13.06% -10.82% -8.75%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Beam Global and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Beam Global has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 14.34 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -13.74 nLIGHT $270.15 million 1.61 -$29.67 million ($0.79) -12.24

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Beam Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

