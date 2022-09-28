TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.60

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 6978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

