iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.77

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 3849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,318,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,818,000. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 227,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

