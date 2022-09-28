XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at $73,469,468.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,487 shares of company stock worth $6,775,148. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 695,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

