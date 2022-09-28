Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Shares of BFAM opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. CWM LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

