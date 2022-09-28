Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Clarivate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

