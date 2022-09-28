Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Sterling Check Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,996 shares of company stock worth $161,012 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

