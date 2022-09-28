Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

