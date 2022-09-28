Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

NYSE TMX opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terminix Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

