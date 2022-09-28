National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

