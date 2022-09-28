Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Welltower Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

