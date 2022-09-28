Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 1,080 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $890.83.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter worth about $9,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 61.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pearson by 4,039.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 232,847 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.