Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 28.4%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 853,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 789,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE SJT opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.02%.
Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.