Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Drops By 28.4%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 853,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 789,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SJT opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.02%.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

