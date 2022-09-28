Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sisecam Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SIRE opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $390.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sisecam Resources has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Sisecam Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

