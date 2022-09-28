PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.