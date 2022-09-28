PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PHX Energy Services (PHXHF)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.