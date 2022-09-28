ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $116.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th.

ArcBest Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in ArcBest by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

