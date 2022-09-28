Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.83.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock worth $10,784,616. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.74 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8,782.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

