American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s current price.

American Rebel Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

