Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 48 by Analysts at Barclays

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from CHF 61 to CHF 48 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.14.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $422.96.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

