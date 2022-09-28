UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

UniCredit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

